CIBC Initiates Coverage on Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF)

Equities researchers at CIBC started coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF remained flat at $$5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.