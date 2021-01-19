CIBC Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Stock analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 95.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

EFX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.55. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

