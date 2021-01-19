CIBC Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.91.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B traded down C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$37.59. 5,786,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$30.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.