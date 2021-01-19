Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 394,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,754 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,225,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,507,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

