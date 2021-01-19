Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

NYSE C traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 25,531,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.