Citigroup Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $50.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

LUV stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

