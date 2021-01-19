Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

