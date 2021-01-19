Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.44 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. 80,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,095. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

