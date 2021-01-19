Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

CTXS stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.93.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

