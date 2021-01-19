City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,268. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a PE ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.