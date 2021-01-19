CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,381. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.