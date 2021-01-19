Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.56. 20,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,738. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $292.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.51 and a 200-day moving average of $254.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

