Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

