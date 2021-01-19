Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CGO traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$88.91. The company had a trading volume of 75,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.95. Cogeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$70.95 and a 1-year high of C$105.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$624.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Inc. will post 8.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

