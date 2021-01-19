Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 416,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCOI. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

CCOI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,081. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.63, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

