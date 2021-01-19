CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

