Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 148.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.74. 910,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,382. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $227.32.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

