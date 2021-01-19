Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,850,000 after buying an additional 846,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,105. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

