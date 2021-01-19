Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

MET traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 6,907,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,851. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

