Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

NYSE CL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.