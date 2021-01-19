Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. 644,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,556. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.