Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

CLPBY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 194,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.