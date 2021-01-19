Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Shares Down 8.5%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 7,702,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,485,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Color Star Technology stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Color Star Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHT)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

