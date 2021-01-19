Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 274,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

