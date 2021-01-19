Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 648,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

