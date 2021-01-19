Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRZBY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

CRZBY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,650. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

