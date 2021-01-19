Community Bank of Raymore Acquires New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Boston Properties by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. 1,139,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,872. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

