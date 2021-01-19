Community Bank of Raymore Buys Shares of 12,290 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $268,000.

UTF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 263,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

