Community Bank of Raymore Sells 608 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. 9,164,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,243. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

