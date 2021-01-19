Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

