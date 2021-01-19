Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $129.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

