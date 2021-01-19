Comparing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Indemnity Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 2 4 2 0 2.00

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $87.80, suggesting a potential downside of 38.02%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.68 $70.01 million N/A N/A Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Lemonade beats Global Indemnity Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company, formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc., was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

