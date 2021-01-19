Comparing MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes -2.68% 1.06% 0.43% MGM Growth Properties 7.35% 1.15% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Howard Hughes and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00 MGM Growth Properties 0 3 14 0 2.82

The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.48%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus price target of $33.24, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than The Howard Hughes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Howard Hughes and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 3.64 $73.96 million $1.71 50.41 MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.66 $90.26 million $2.33 13.39

MGM Growth Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Howard Hughes. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats The Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i. The MPCs segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 9,943 remaining saleable acres of land. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 21 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

