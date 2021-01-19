Comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and KT (NYSE:KT)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.11% 18.96% 7.66% KT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and KT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.31 $571.06 million $0.41 13.66 KT $20.72 billion 0.26 $519.29 million $1.07 10.08

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KT. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 KT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KT pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats KT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital content distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network, and satellite services; sells handsets and telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT Corporation has a strategic agreement with Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited for the operation of the data center and cloud service business. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

