Comparing Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) & AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vroom alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vroom and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 AutoNation 1 5 3 0 2.22

Vroom currently has a consensus price target of $59.58, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $62.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.59%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than AutoNation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vroom and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.31 $450.00 million $4.55 16.38

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 1.92% 17.17% 5.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoNation beats Vroom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.