Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 6,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

