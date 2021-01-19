Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE JMIA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,877,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.