Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $9,009,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 400.5% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

