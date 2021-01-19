Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,929 shares during the quarter. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II accounts for approximately 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 136,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 175,456 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 22,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,180. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

