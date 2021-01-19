Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,001 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the period.

NYSE AIF remained flat at $$14.37 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

