Congress Park Capital LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 57,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

