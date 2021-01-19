Congress Park Capital LLC Has $870,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 215.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

IJH traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $243.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

