Congress Park Capital LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after buying an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,089. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

