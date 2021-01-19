Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,682. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

