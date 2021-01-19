Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.