Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $72.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,799.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,764.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,613.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

