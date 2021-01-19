Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.27. 82,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

