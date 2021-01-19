Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.65. 20,048,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $680.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

