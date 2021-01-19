Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $231.91. 2,043,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

