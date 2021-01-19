Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. 63,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.